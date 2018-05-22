Detroit police say 3 men broke into party store, stole $5,000 worth of alcohol

Three men broke into a Detroit party store and stole $5,000 worth of alcohol, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a man suspected of breaking into a business on the city's east side.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. May 14 in the 10000 block of Van Dyke.

Police said two dark-colored trucks pulled into the parking lot of Lynch Party Store. One vehicle backed into the front door of the business, breaking the glass, officials said.

Three men got out of the vehicles and went into the business, police said. Surveillance video shows them leaving the business with a large garbage can.

The vehicles left the scene north on Van Dyke, according to authorities. One of the men left the business on foot.

Police said $5,000 worth of alcohol and an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the party store.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

