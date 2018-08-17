Detroit police search for driver who hit, killed 51-year-old man crossing Plymouth Road

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man crossing Plymouth Road on the city's west side.

Police said the incident happened around 1 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 11000 block of Plymouth Road.

A 51-year-old man was crossing the street when he was struck by a car heading west on Plymouth Road, police said.

The vehicle is believed to have been a silver compact car, possibly a Saturn. Police said it will have damage on the front bumper and hood.

Anyone who recognizes the car or has information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Police said a silver compact car was involved in the fatal hit-and-run. (WDIV)

