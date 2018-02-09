Detroit police search for driver who might have information about fatal hit-and-run

Detroit police are searching for this vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking for the public's help in finding a driver who might have information about a fatal hit-and-run on the city's west side.

A 44-year-old man was struck by an unknown vehicle and killed around 2 a.m. on Feb. 3, police said.

Police said a gray 2004-2010 Dodge Durango was seen in the area around 2 a.m. The driver might have information about the incident. You can see video of the vehicle below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1462 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

