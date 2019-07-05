Detroit police search for gunman after fatal shooting on city's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a gunman after a fatal shooting on the city's west side.

The shooting happened around midnight Friday in the 8000 block of Clarendon Street, police said.

Two men were arguing when one man pulled out a handgun, according to authorities.

The two men struggled for the gun and shots were fired, police said. The second man was shot in the chest, back and side, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.

The suspected shooter fled the scene, police said. He is described as a black man, 6 feet tall with a stocky build and a tear tattoo under his eye, according to authorities. He was wearing a white T-shirt and driving a black Pontiac G-6, police said.

