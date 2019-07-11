Detroit police search for hit-and-run driver accused of hitting man, woman

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a driver who struck a man and a woman in Downtown Detroit and fled the scene, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on May 27.

Police said a 35-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were crossing the street at East Larned and Randolph streets when they were struck by a blue Chrysler 200.

The driver didn't stop after hitting the victims, police said.

The woman was critically injured. The man was treated for minor injuries.

Police said the driver was wearing a Nike tank top.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

A Downtown Detroit hit-and-run suspect's vehicle. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.