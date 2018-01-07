Detroit police searching for man who suffers from mental illness last seen more than a week ago

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a man who suffers from mental illness who hasn't been seen since Dec. 30.

Police said Ricky Davenport, 58, was last seen by a family member about 4 p.m. at his home in the 20000 block of Roselawn Street.

Davenport is described as a black man. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and black boots.

He is in good physical condition, police said.

Anyone with information about Davenport's whereabouts is asked to call police at at 313-596-1200 or 313-596-1240.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.