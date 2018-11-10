Detroit police search for men in carjacking of victim at a traffic light

DETROIT - Police are searching for two men involved in a carjacking that happened Saturday on Gratiot Avenue and 7 Mile Road.

According to the victim, who is 22, he was sitting behind the wheel at a traffic light around 3:45 a.m. when the suspects, one of whom was armed, approached him.

The armed suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his car.

The victim complied out of fear. The suspects then struck the victim a few times before taking the car and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was driving a black Mercedes.

The suspects are between the ages of 18 and 22 years old.

One first man has been described as black, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with a skinny build and short hair, and was wearing a black hoodie and armed with a handgun.

The second man has been described as black and wearing a turquoise jacket and brown pants.

Police continue to investigate.

