Detroit police search for missing 3-year-old girl taken by non-custodial mother

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for 3-year-old Shonell Perry who was allegedly taken from a home on Biltmore Street by her non-custodial mother, Lucia Perry.

Investigators tell Local 4 Shonell's father was away from the home Thursday night when Lucia arrived and requested to use the restroom. The father's 17-year-old son who was home at the time with Shonell allegedly allowed Lucia to enter. The son then allegedly went upstairs and when he came down Shonell and Lucia were gone.

Lucia is in good physical condition but suffers from bi-polar schizophrenia and takes medication.

If you have any information on Lucia and Shonell's whereabouts you are asked to immediately call the Detroit Police 8th Precinct at 313-596-5800.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.