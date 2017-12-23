Detroit police search for persons of interest in connection with fatal shooting on city's east side

Police are searching for two persons of interest after a man was shot and killed Dec. 22, 2017 outside a liquor store on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are searching for two persons of interest after a man was shot and killed Friday outside a liquor store on Detroit's east side.

Police believe the men may have information about the crime. They are described as black. One was wearing a blue bubble coat and the other was wearing a black North Face jacket.

See video showing the persons of interest below.

Police said the 36-year-old victim had a dispute with a man inside the M T Elliott-Charlevoix Market in the 2700 block of Charlevoix Street at about 7:20 p.m. The man got into a gray Dodge Challenger or Charger with a black racing stripe, drove around and came back to the store, where he shot at the victim, police said.

The shooter struck another vehicle as he fled westbound on Charlevoix Street.

The victim was shot at least once in the abdomen and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

