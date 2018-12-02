Detroit police search for suspect who fled scene on foot after hit-and-run crash

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened around 2:39 a.m. on Sunday.
According to police, an unknown driver operating a black 2008 Cadillac Escalade SUV was driving northbound on Waterman Street and failed to yield at a stop sign and then struck another driver in a black car traveling westbound.
The Cadillac SUV rolled over and then the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot afterward. The license plate of the SUV is DRA-9786.
The victim is in his 20s, and suffered head trauma. He was transported to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Detroit police are investigating the crash.
