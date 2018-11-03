Detroit police search for suspects who carjacked man at gunpoint

DETROIT - Police are searching for two men wanted for a carjacking that happened on the 9000 block of Burt Road on Saturday morning.

The incident happened after the victim left his green 2001 Chevy Tahoe running on the street to warm up. That is when the suspects started to approach the vehicle. The first suspect carjacked the victim at gunpoint. The second suspect entered the vehicle afterward and the two fled the scene with the stolen vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a black man, six feet tall and was wearing all black during the carjacking. The plate number of the vehicle is unknown.

The second suspect is black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build. The victim, 38, was not injured.

If you have any information call police.

