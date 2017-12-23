Detroit police search for teen who escaped mental health facility

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 17-year-old who escaped from a mental health facility and stole a tow truck.

Investigators say the teen wasn't wearing any clothes when he got into a scuffle with security guards at the Detroit Receiving Hospital Crisis Center.

The teen then stole a tow truck on West Canfield Street before abandoning it on the side of northbound I-75 near I-94.

Police have recovered the tow truck. The teen remains missing and was last spotted running along the freeway naked.

