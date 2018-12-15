Detroit police search for two suspects in shooting that left 59-year-old man injured

A 59-year-old man was left seriously injured after he was shot Saturday morning in the 3800 block of 28th Street by two unknown men.

The shooting happened around 8:25 a.m. when the victim heard someone knocking at the back door and observed two black men dressed in all black clothing.

When the victim attempted to lock the door, the suspects kicked the door and started shooting, striking the victim. After the victim was shot, both suspects took off running on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported by medics and is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

If you have any information call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

