Detroit police search for unknown suspects wanted for illegal dumping of boat

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two unknown suspects wanted in connection to illegal dumping that occurred on the city’s east side.

On Nov. 10 at 11:13 p.m. a dark-colored pickup truck, possibly a GMC or Chevy, approached the area towing a boat.

The suspects exited the vehicle unsecured the boat from the trailer and drove off leaving the boat on the street. The vehicle may have light covers over each taillight and a partial license plate of CDC.

If anyone has information regarding the incident call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



