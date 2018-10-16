Detroit police search for vehicle involved in July shooting

DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side months ago.

On July 23 at around 12:37 a.m. in the 5000 block of Balfour, the vehicle was spotted in the area with shots being fired from it, officials said.

The victim was outside when what is believed to be a dark colored Pontiac G6 pulled up, officials said. Shots were fired from the vehicle, striking the victim, according to officials.

The victim was sent to a hospital and the suspect then drove off.

Police do not know how many people were in the vehicle the shots were fired from.

Those with information on the vehicle are encouraged to contact police at 313-596-1580.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.