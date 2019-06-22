Detroit police searching for carjackers who stole 2010 Cadillac SRX

The victim was walking to his car when one of the carjackers came up from behind him and said "run them pockets."

DETROIT - Police are searching for two carjackers who took off with a 56-year-old man's 2010 Cadillac SRX around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the carjackers took off in the 2010 Cadillac SRX after the victim gave them his keys.

The first carjacker has been described as a black man wearing a dark hoodie with jeans and armed with a handgun.

Police do not have a description for the second carjacker, and did not provide a location of where the incident took place.

