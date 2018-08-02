Detroit police searching for driver who sped away from scene after hitting, killing pedestrian

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian late Wednesday.

Police said the 52-year-old victim was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Davison Street and Dexter Avenue when he was hit by a dark-colored vehicle just before midnight. The vehicle struck the man head-on, sending his body flying through the air and continued driving away from the crash.

The victim was a regular at a nearby gas station and coney island restaurant near the intersection that is often busy. A crash at the same intersection early Monday left a woman in critical condition when a speeding driver ran a red light.

Police are unsure what kind of vehicle was involved because it's difficult to make out the car in surveillance video.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.