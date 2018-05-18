Detroit police searching for missing girl, 14, last seen getting into vehicle with unknown person

Police said Angela Prowell left her Detroit home with an unknown person May 15, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen getting into a vehicle with an unknown person Tuesday on Detroit's west side.

Police said Angela Prowell's father saw her walking her dog in front of their home in the 17000 block of Greenview Avenue at about 7:08 p.m. She got into a white vehicle with an unknown person.

Angela is black with a medium build and stands 5 feet 7 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black coat with fur on the hood and a white and black striped skirt.

Angela is in good and physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5800 or 313-596-5840.

