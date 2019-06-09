Detroit police searching for gunman in fatal shooting outside Detroit nightclub

The gunman is described as a black man, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, heavy build, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, a gold chain and white glasses.

DETROIT - Police are searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured another Saturday night outside a club in the 13000 block of west McNichols Road.

Police said the gunman was spotted inside the club sitting at the bar. The two victims left the club and started walking south on Lesure Street. That is when the gunman exited the building and stood at the intersection firing shots in the direction of the victims, striking both.

The first victim, a 36-year-old man, was seriously injured. He was shot in the left leg and right foot. The second victim, a 35-year-old man, was killed. He was struck in the chest and later died at the hospital.

The gunman is described as a black man, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, heavy build, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, a gold chain and white glasses.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.