Detroit police searching for hit-and-run driver who left man, 71, in critical condition

Victim was crossing street

By Amber Ainsworth
Detroit police are looking for the driver of this vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run March 9, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a driver who hit a 71-year-old man Friday and fled the scene.

Police said the driver was in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle about 2:30 p.m. on westbound Puritan Avenue near Ardmore Street when the victim was hit as he crossed the street.

See video of the hit-and-run below.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

