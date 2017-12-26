Detroit police searching for man who suffers from mental health condition

DETROIT - Authorities are searching for a missing man who suffers from a mental health condition.

Daniel Lee was last seen at his home in the 18900 block of Runyon Street on Monday at approximately 11 a.m. Lee had left the home on foot and has not returned.

This is the first time Lee has been missing.

Lee is described as a 40-year old man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with short gray and black hair and some facial hair. He has a visible birthmark on the right side of his face. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black jeans and black shoes with red-and-white stripes.

Daniel is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition.

If anyone recognizes Daniel Lee or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940 or 313-596-5900.



