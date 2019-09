Detroit police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Amaree Ship was last seen on Wednesday, September 11th around 6:30 p.m. leaving his home on Shiawassee Drive near Grand River and Telegraph.

Police said the teen got into an argument with his sister before leaving the house. He is in good physical and mental condition.

If you've sheen Amaree Ship, call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



