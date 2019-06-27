Detroit police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT - Detroit Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Taylor Jackson was last seen in the area of Woodbine and Santa Maria on June 26th. Her mom told police she went missing around 11 a.m. She then received at text message from the teen around 2 p.m. but she never returned home.

Her mother also said Taylor visited a relative’s home in the area of Woodbine and Santa Maria but left.

Taylor is 5’ 7” and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, light colored jeans, silver, pink and yellow jacket, pink furry slides and her hair was in 2 long ponytails.

Taylor is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Taylor Jackson, call Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.



