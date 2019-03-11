Detroit police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT - Detroit police need your help finding a missing teen.

14-year-old Shayla Sherman was last seen Sunday at a home on Grayton Street near Outer Drive and Warren.

She was last seen wearing pink glasses, a black Nike coat with a hood, blue jeans with ripped patches and black boots.

Shayla is in good physical condition, but police said she expressed to family that she wanted to harm herself.

If you've seen her, call the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.



