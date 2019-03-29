Detroit police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT - Detroit Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Osheonia Robinson. The teen was last seen leaving school on March 28th in the 2000 block of Cadieux.

Police said Osheonia has gone missing in the past but returned home on her own.

Osheonia is a 16-year-old female, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red leather jacket, pink sweater, a blue school uniform shirt, khaki pants and black Air Jordan shoes.

She walks with a purple metal walker, is partially blind and has seizures but left without her medication.

If anyone has seen Osheonia or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5501, 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.



