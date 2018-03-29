Detroit police searching for missing 20-year-old man who said he was going skateboarding

Sabastian Jacob Klein, 20, was reported missing after saying he was going skateboarding. (Detroit Police)

Detroit police are looking for a 20-year-old man who has not been heard from since Friday after saying he was going skateboarding.

Sabastian Jacob Klein was last seen by his aunt around 6:30 p.m. March 20, 2018. He was leaving their home in the 18000 block of Northlawn Street, according to authorities. Klein's aunt, Marie Nixon, said her nephew never returned after saying he was going skateboarding.

Nixon said she hasn't heard from Klein since Friday because his phone is turned off.

Klein was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, black pants and a black baseball cap, according to authorities. He was also carrying a backpack and his black skateboard. He is in good physical condition but suffers from depression and takes medication, police said.

Anyone with information on Klein's whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit Police Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1200 or 313-596-1240.

