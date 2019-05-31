Detroit police searching for missing 5-year-old

DETROIT - A search is underway on Detroit's west side for a missing 5-year-old.

Police are currently searching in the area of 7 Mile and St. Marys Avenue for Marcus Pruitt.

A neighbor tells Local 4 police dogs are in the area.

The 5-year-old was last seen on the 19400 block of St. Marys. Police say his mother ntoiced he was missing around 10:30 p.m. whne she went to check on him.

Marcus is 4' 2" and weighs 87 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey white striped shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has seen Marcus Pruitt or knows of his whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.