Detroit police searching for missing 55-year-old woman

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing 55-year old woman last seen on Friday night.

Zona Douglas was last seen by her daughter at her home in the 19400 block of Saint Marys at approximately 10 p.m, authorities said. She was discovered missing at noon on Saturday.

Police said the daughter left for work in the morning thinking that Douglas was sleeping in her room. When the daughter called home to check in at noon, she was told her mother was gone.

Douglas is 5-foot 3 inches tall and 120 pounds with a dark complexion and short gray hair. She suffers from dementia, police said.

If anyone has seen Douglas or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detroit police’s eighth precinct at (313) 596-5800.



