Detroit police searching for missing man, 65, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

Neckalas Maddox was last seen at 11 a.m. Friday at his home in the 18000 block of Gilchrist Street.

He is described as a black man with gray hair and light gray facial hair. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray skullcap with an Old English letter D on it, a black coat, blue jeans with rolled cuffs and black boots.

Maddox is in good physical condition.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5800 or 313-596-5840.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.