Detroit police searching for missing pregnant woman, 2 children

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing pregnant woman and her two children.

Authorities say the mother, 23-year-old Kimberly Stajkowski, her 4-year-old daughter Michelle and 1-year-old son Oliver have not been seen or heard from since last Sunday.

Police said the mother has a mental illness and is 9 months pregnant.

Stajkowski hasn't returned to her home on Lasalle Street since she went missing, police said.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of the family is asked to call police.



