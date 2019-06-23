News

Detroit police searching for three involved in nonfatal shooting

Victim in critical condition

By Natasha Dado

The victim said the culprits pulled up in a newer model black Charger and one of them shot him. 

DETROIT - Three people are wanted by Detroit police for a nonfatal shooting that happened around 3:25 a.m. Sunday near Edsel and West Outer Drive. 

According to police, the shooters have been described as a black woman, a thin black man and a heavy set black man driving a black Charger and armed with a handgun. 

The victim sustained a gunshot wound, and is listed in critical condition. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at 800-SPEAK-UP. 

 

