Detroit police searching for three involved in nonfatal shooting

DETROIT - Three people are wanted by Detroit police for a nonfatal shooting that happened around 3:25 a.m. Sunday near Edsel and West Outer Drive.

The victim said the culprits pulled up in a newer model black Charger and one of them shot him.

According to police, the shooters have been described as a black woman, a thin black man and a heavy set black man driving a black Charger and armed with a handgun.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound, and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at 800-SPEAK-UP.

