Detroit police seek assistance identifying, locating man wanted in connection to fatal shooting

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Detroit's west side.

According to authorities, on April 29, an unknown man exited a black Dodge Charger with a shattered rear window in the 12900 block of Rutherford Street and fatally shot a 47-year-old man.

The shooter then fled northbound on Rutherford Street in the Dodge.

Police said that prior to the shooting, the victim was accompanied by his girlfriend and had a verbal altercation with a man at the location. Authorities are still investigating, but need assistance in locating and identifying the man.

If anyone recognizes this man or vehicle or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

