Detroit police seek assistance identifying suspect wanted in connection with armed robbery

DETROIT - Police are looking for a man who committed armed robbery in the 2700 block of Orleans Street on Dec. 11.

Authorities said the suspect walked into the location at approximately 9:21 a.m., assaulted the victim and demanded money. The victim informed the suspect the money was outside in his vehicle.

The suspect then took the victim’s car keys and fled the location on foot, police said. The vehicle was not taken in this incident nor did the victim sustain any serious injuries.

The suspect is described as 6 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with a goatee and facial hair and with possible dark braided hair.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to call Detroit police 313-596-5740.

