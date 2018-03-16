Detroit police seek assistance in identifying 5 persons of interest in fatal shooting

Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating two men and three women who are considered persons of interest in a fatal shooting Jan. 15, 2018 on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating two men and three women who are considered persons of interest in a fatal shooting on Detroit's west side.

According to authorities, shortly after midnight on Jan. 15 the five individuals were in the area where the shooting occurred at Prevost Street and 7 Mile Road. The victim was a 39-year-old man who was found dead in a black Ford pickup truck.

After the shooting occurred, the two men went north on Prevost Street and the three women went in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding the five people or the crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-773-2587.

