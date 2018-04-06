Detroit police seek assistance in identifying two men wanted in connection with fatal shooting

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man found dead on East McNichols Road in Detroit

According to authorities, a 38-year-old man was shot Thursday morning near the intersection of Davison Street and McNichols Road. The two attackers fled on foot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone recognizes these me or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

