Detroit police seek assistance in identifying two persons of interest in connection with homicide

DETROIT - Police are seeking public assistance in identifying and locating two persons of interest who may have information pertaining to a fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.

According to authorities, on Nov. 14, at approximately 7:36 p.m., a 29-year-old man was fatally shot during an armed robbery in the 18000 block of Woodward Avenue. The suspects fled from the location on foot, police said.

Police believe the two people in the surveillance video may have information pertaining to the homicide.

If anyone recognizes the persons of interest or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to call the Detroit Township Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through Detroit Police Department Connect, available through Google Play or the iTunes app store.

Surveillance footage of the persons of interest can be seen below.

