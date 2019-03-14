Detroit Police seek assistance in looking for missing 27-year-old

Laquinta Davis, 27, has been missing since February 22

DETROIT - Detroit Police are currently looking for a woman who has been missing in Detroit for nearly three weeks.

Police say that Laquinta Davis was last seen on Friday, February 22, 2019 at approximately 8:00 p.m. She left her residence located in the 5000 block of East Outer Dr. and hasn't been seen from since.

Laquinta is described as a 27-year-old black female, 5 feet 3 inches, 120lbs., light complexion

It has been reported that Laquinta is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Laquinta Davis, please call the Detroit Police's 11th Precinct at 3 13-596-1100 /313-596-1140 or 1-800-SPEAK_UP .

