Detroit police seek assistance locating suspect wanted in fatal assault

Police are still seaching for the suspect involved in the fatal assault of a 23-year-old woman that happened in May.

DETROIT, Mich. - Detroit police are asking for help locating the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal assault of a 23-year-old woman that happened May 15 on the city's west side.

The victim was spotted laying on the ground with trauma to her body around Fenkell Avenue and Lauder Street on the day the incident happened. She was taken to the hospital and died of serious injuries after. The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene of the crime.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has information call Detroit police at 313-596-2260.







