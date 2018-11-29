Detroit police seek car that struck 38-year-old man standing on yellow lines of street

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a car that struck a 38-year-old man who was standing in the street on the city's west side.

Officials said the man was standing on the yellow lines in the 19000 block of West Seven Mile Road at 7:20 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a dark-colored Chevy Impala.

The 38-year-old man is in critical condition, according to medial officials.

The Impala fled the scene, police said. It is believed to have been a 2006-2013 model with stainless steel rims. It will likely have minor damage to the front-left side and the driver's side hood or panel, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the car in the picture above is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

