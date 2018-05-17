Detroit police seek dog thief

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a woman who took a dog from a home on Detroit's southwest side.

According to authorities, just before 2 a.m. on May 7, a woman entered the yard of a home in the 1200 block of Hubbard Street. Police said she took a leash that was on the front porch, put it on the dog and escorts it out of the yard.

She left in a white SUV that police believe could be a 2003-2004 Chevy Suburban.

The woman is described as being between 50 and 60 years old with shoulder length blond hair. She was wearing a pink, hooded sweatshirt and was seen with a young girl with blond hair in a pony tail.

The dog is a brindle-colored pug mix named Totem. She has a dark snout, a white patch of fur on her chest and a curly tail. She weighs about 22 pounds and has a Michigan Humane Society tattoo.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5440 or 313-596-5400.

