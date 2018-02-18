Detroit police seek help finding missing man, 70

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 70-year-old man.

Police said Moses Burgan Sr.'s daughter last spoke to him on the phone around noon Tuesday while he was at his home in the 22000 block of Moross Road. He hasn't been heard from or seen since.

Burgan is also a minister at Worship Church in the 12000 block of Gratiot Avenue, and was not at service on Thursday and Sunday, which is unusual because he never misses church, police said.

Burgan suffers from a heart condition and does not have his medication, and also left his prescription glasses at his house. Police said he also shows signs of dementia and may not remember his address.

Anyone has seen Burgan or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5500 or 313-596-5540.

