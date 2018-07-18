Detroit police seek help identifying suspect in critical hit and run caught on video

DETROIT - Authorities in Detroit are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect and vehicle involved in a critical hit and run that occurred on the city's west side Monday night.

About 10:40 p.m., Detroit police responded to a hit and run pedestrian accident at W. 7 Mile Road and Appleton Street.

The crash was caught on surveillance video from a Project Green Light location. A vehicle that police described as a white, 2010-14 Kia Sorrento is seen crashing into a pedestrian who was walking in the road.

The suspect fled east on W. 7 Mile Road and drove through another Green Light location, according to investigators. The suspect then continued fleeing east on W. 7 Mile Road.

Police said there is possible damage to the vehicle's front end.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or knows of the suspect or vehicle whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

