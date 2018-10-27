Detroit police seek help in locating missing 31-year-old man

DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking help in locating a missing 31-year-old man.

Police said James Cullerton is reported to have schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

He was last seen in the 16800 block of Lilac Street between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2018, by his neighbor. Cullerton left his home to walk his black puppy and never returned to his home.

James is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 170-180 pounds., and having dark brown complexion, brown eyes, and short, black, braided hair. James was last seen wearing a gray jeans, gray hoodie and a tan jacket.

Police said Cullerton got stitches to the back of his right leg and right hand a week prior to his disappearance.

If you have information, call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240.

