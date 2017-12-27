Detroit police seek hit-and-run driver in connection with death of 55-year-old man

Detroit police are searching for a Mustang in connection with a fatal hit-and-run. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck a 55-year-old man on the city's west side and left the scene.

Police said the incident happened around 7:05 p.m. Saturday near West McNichols Road and Rutherford Street. A light blue 2005-2009 Ford Mustang convertible with a tan or brown top was traveling west on McNichols Road when it hit a 55-year-old man as he crossed the road on foot, police said.

After the incident, the car continued traveling on McNichols Road, officials said.

The 55-year-old man was killed by the impact.

Police released video of the vehicle they believe was involved in the incident. They said the Mustang will have front-end damage.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call the Detroit Police Fatal Squad unit at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

