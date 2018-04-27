Detroit police seek indecent exposure suspect

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating and identifying a man wanted in connection with an indecent exposure incident on the city's west side on April 18, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent exposure incident that occurred on the city’s west side.

According to authorities, on the morning of April 18, a 67-year-old woman was walking east on McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway when she was approached by a man with his genitals exposed who asked the her to perform a sexual act. Police said the woman ran into a nearby store and the man followed her, but then fled north on Schaefer Highway on foot.

He is described as a man wearing wearing a dark colored baseball cap with a red colored patch on the front, a light gray hoodie, dark colored vest, jeans and possibly black-and-white shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the the man or has any information pertaining to this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at 313-596-1950 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.