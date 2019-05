DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking information on the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Brandon Rooker.

Police said on May 12 around 3 p.m. Rooker was found fatally shot in his house on Detroit's west side.

The house was set on fire, police said. Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case.

If you have any information, call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

