Detroit police seek information regarding purse theft

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person being saught in connection with a larceny.

According to authorities, on Feb. 20 at approximately 5:06 p.m., the victim backed into the passenger side of the suspect's vehicle at the Citgo gas station in the 19000 block of Van Dyke. An argument broke out and the person removed the purse from the passenger side of the victim's car.

The person then fled the gas station, going northbound on Terrell Avenue in a silver Chrysler Concord.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-593-1100.

