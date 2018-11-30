Detroit police seek Jeep Wrangler involved in 'planned hit' on city's east side

Police are looking for a Jeep and its driver involved in a Nov. 15, 2018 deadly shooting on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are looking for a Jeep and its driver in the shooting death of a man on Detroit's east side.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police investigating 'planned hit' on Detroit's east side

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on Nov. 15 in the driveway of a home on Moross Road near Peerless Avenue. A man was parked in a driveway to pick up a friend just before 9 a.m. Thursday when a new black Jeep Rubicon with black wheels pulled up. Somone inside the Jeep fired shots into the back of the man's vehicle, killing him.

One witness said it looked like a planned hit. The witness said the victim would pull into the driveway in a white Mercury every morning at the same time and wait for the woman inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

