Detroit police seek man accused of stealing from gas station on city's west side

A gas station larceny suspect was caught on surveillance video on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery at a gas station on the city's west side.

Police said the man walked into the Citgo gas station in the 11000 block of Wyoming Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Nov. 22.

The man stole merchandise from the gas station store and fled on foot, according to authorities.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

