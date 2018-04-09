Detroit police seek man in connection with shooting of 45-year-old man

Police said this man is wanted in connection with the shooting of a 45-year-old man on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a man wanted in connection with a shooting on the city's east side.

Police said the suspected shooter fled in a burgundy Chevrolet SUV. (WDIV)

Police said the shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. on March 12 in the 12500 block of Mack Avenue. A 45-year-old man was shot after an altercation with the suspect, police said.

The suspected shooter fled the scene in a burgundy Chevrolet SUV. He is described as a black man who was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

